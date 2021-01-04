Doug Mathieson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doug Mathieson has Died .
Doug Mathieson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
ACH mourns the loss of Doug Mathieson – https://t.co/ltbTojSHjh pic.twitter.com/4tbJS6o8hs
— Allan Cup Hockey (@AllanCupHockey) January 3, 2021
Allan Cup Hockey @AllanCupHockey ACH mourns the loss of Doug Mathieson – http://allancup.pointstreaksites.com/view/allancup/allan-cup-hockey-news/news_533516
