Doug Mountjoy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales’ greatest ever snooker players, has died at the age of 78..
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales’ greatest ever snooker players died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Some sad news to bring to you.
Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales' greatest ever snooker players, has died at the age of 78.
More: https://t.co/lGwEYz4Au2 pic.twitter.com/cOCvQdfq4G
— BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) February 14, 2021
BBC Sport Wales @BBCSportWales Some sad news to bring to you. Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales’ greatest ever snooker players, has died at the age of 78. More: https://bbc.in/2ZuqOOh
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.