Doug Mountjoy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales’ greatest ever snooker players, has died at the age of 78..

Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales’ greatest ever snooker players died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales' greatest ever snooker players, has died at the age of 78.

BBC Sport Wales @BBCSportWales Some sad news to bring to you. Doug Mountjoy, one of Wales’ greatest ever snooker players, has died at the age of 78. More: https://bbc.in/2ZuqOOh

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.