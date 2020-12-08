Doug Scott Death -Dead – Obituary : British mountaineer Doug Scott has Died .
British mountaineer Doug Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
British mountaineer Doug Scott, famous for climbing one of the most dangerous Mount Everest routes, has died aged 79https://t.co/Jt3ZUg8cVj
— LBC (@LBC) December 7, 2020
LBC @LBC British mountaineer Doug Scott, famous for climbing one of the most dangerous Mount Everest routes, has died aged 79
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.