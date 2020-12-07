Doug Scott Death -Dead – Obituary : Doug Scott has Died .
Doug Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Doug Scott – best of British. ‘The Ogre’ is one of the best mountaineering books ever – read it! #ripdougscott #dougscott pic.twitter.com/tErKcOJF5a
— Stephen Marchant (@Stephenrm1) December 7, 2020
Stephen Marchant @Stephenrm1 So sorry to hear of the passing of Doug Scott – best of British. ‘The Ogre’ is one of the best mountaineering books ever – read it! #ripdougscott #dougscott
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.