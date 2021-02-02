DOUG SHERIDAN Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DOUG SHERIDAN has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

DOUG SHERIDAN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Julia Hinds 11h · TOWN NOTICE – FLAGS FLYING AT HALF MAST MARKING THE PASSING OF DOUG SHERIDAN Please be advised that the flags at Town Hall have been lowered to mark the passing of Doug Sheridan, husband of Town employee Barb Sheridan. On behalf of Council and Staff, our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheridan extended families during this most difficult time.

Source: (20+) The Forum / Town of the Blue Mountains | Facebook

Tributes

Derek Hammond

Devastating news. Best wishes and condolences to Barb and the family.

Scott Smith

So very sad. Barb is such a wonderful human being , I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through. All the positive vibes .

Catherine Sholtz

Our Condolences to Barb and her family. Our thoughts are with you.



Josi Hewgill

Doug was the best kind of man.

I’m thankful the town is acknowledging him, and the loss.



Gilles Haché

This is a very sad news and tragedy. Condolences to the family and friends and my prayers are with you. Thank you to the Town of Blue Mountains for your companion towards your employee and the family

Barb McMullen

So sorry for the loss of Doug. He was an amazing man. Thinking of Barb and family at this very sad time.

Sylvia McMurchy

I am so sorry for your loss beyond words thinking of you and my prayers are with all of you

Susan Hoadley

So very sorry to hear about your loss Barb and family. Our hearts send you a hug.

Sandra Pyatt

Such devastating and tragic news. Our thoughts are with Barb, Whiney, Evan, Nate, Brittany, the 4 kiddies, Rob, Jennifer, Tessa, Kylie, Aubrey, extended Sheridan / Yaskovitch families and friends. Sending hugs to all of you.

Marg Reid

Very sorry to hear about Doug. Our thoughts are with you and your family Barb.

Linda Weir

Our sincere sympathy to Barb and family. Our hearts are broken thinking of you and your family ,Aubrey , Rob and Jennifer, Terry and Cheryl and their families

Kjc Kjc

This is so so tragic. So sorry Barb for your loss and your family’s pain. Doug was a good-hearted and fun person.

Kim Kearns

Such sad news… Thinking of the Sheridan family at this difficult time.