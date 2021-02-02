DOUG SHERIDAN Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DOUG SHERIDAN has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
DOUG SHERIDAN has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
Julia Hinds 11h · TOWN NOTICE – FLAGS FLYING AT HALF MAST MARKING THE PASSING OF DOUG SHERIDAN Please be advised that the flags at Town Hall have been lowered to mark the passing of Doug Sheridan, husband of Town employee Barb Sheridan. On behalf of Council and Staff, our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheridan extended families during this most difficult time.
Derek Hammond
Devastating news. Best wishes and condolences to Barb and the family.
Scott Smith
So very sad. Barb is such a wonderful human being , I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through. All the positive vibes .
Catherine Sholtz
Our Condolences to Barb and her family. Our thoughts are with you.
Josi Hewgill
Doug was the best kind of man.
I’m thankful the town is acknowledging him, and the loss.
Gilles Haché
This is a very sad news and tragedy. Condolences to the family and friends and my prayers are with you. Thank you to the Town of Blue Mountains for your companion towards your employee and the family
Barb McMullen
So sorry for the loss of Doug. He was an amazing man. Thinking of Barb and family at this very sad time.
Sylvia McMurchy
I am so sorry for your loss beyond words thinking of you and my prayers are with all of you
Susan Hoadley
So very sorry to hear about your loss Barb and family. Our hearts send you a hug.
Sandra Pyatt
Such devastating and tragic news. Our thoughts are with Barb, Whiney, Evan, Nate, Brittany, the 4 kiddies, Rob, Jennifer, Tessa, Kylie, Aubrey, extended Sheridan / Yaskovitch families and friends. Sending hugs to all of you.
Marg Reid
Very sorry to hear about Doug. Our thoughts are with you and your family Barb.
Linda Weir
Our sincere sympathy to Barb and family. Our hearts are broken thinking of you and your family ,Aubrey , Rob and Jennifer, Terry and Cheryl and their families
Kjc Kjc
This is so so tragic. So sorry Barb for your loss and your family’s pain. Doug was a good-hearted and fun person.
Kim Kearns
Such sad news… Thinking of the Sheridan family at this difficult time.
