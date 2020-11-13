Doug Supernaw Death –Dead-Obituaries : Country singer Doug Supernaw has died at 60.

His album, Red and Rio Grande, is a TX Music classic. He was a character and he lived life hard. His music has been forgotten in conversations about some of the 90’s Country best, but it should not be. He was a Texas original.

Doug Supernaw has passed away after a long battle with cancer , according to a statement posted online on November 13

Doug Supernaw has passed away after a long battle with cancer , according to a statement posted online on November 13 . 2020. The Country singer died at 60.

Do not order any Doug Supernaw merchandise from the official Doug Supernaw website or his official Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/T4KqyBdtE2 — Melanie Deal (@MelanieLDeal76) November 13, 2020 RIP Doug Supernaw. Fifteen years ago, there was a time when Supernaw would call me collect from jail after he was arrested while traveling with Glenn Wilson and a Robstown minor league baseball team. The guy could tell some stories. https://t.co/uohhAq7qtq via @RollingStone — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) November 13, 2020

RIP Doug Supernaw. His music has always held a special place in my heart. When I was in 3rd grade my dad took me to my first concert. It was Doug Supernaw, Mark Chesnutt, & The Mavericks. May Doug Rest In Peace now after battling with cancer. — Holly (@TheMrs09) November 13, 2020

Andrew Kirby wrote

Very sad news. Since finding Doug’s music a few years ago I’ve enjoyed listening to the great music he made.

Such an incredible artist. Rest peacefully Doug.

David MacDonald wrote

I am so sad to hear this. I had the honor to sing with Doug and it gave me a confidence in myself that I didn’t have before. I call it one for my ‘bucket list’ because my doctor doesn’t give me much time left. I didn’t have much time with Doug but he made it so easy to call him friend. I will sing his songs again and dedicate them to Doug. Rest in peace my friend.

Trudy Dudley wrote

Such a great singer and beautiful songs, that will bless people through the ages. Sorry for your loss, prayers for the family and friends, community

Randall Morse wrote

Loved his music. So much of my early years listening to his great songs like Reno and Red and the Rio Grande. Humor and fun, mixed in with your good old, sad country tunes made amazing albums. Rest In Peace Doug.

Juliann Amador Bradley wrote

So many childhood and teenage and college memories with my dear friend Doug!!

Even though I will think of you whenever I hear one of your hits….it’s our mutual love of The Beach Boys and all our fun times listening to those songs that bring back all the fun we had.

Rest easy my friend! Many prayers for your family!.

Reichert MJ wrote

I’m sad to hear of Doug’s passing and relieved that his suffering is over. I lost my Dad in Feb.1018 to the same type of cancer as Doug had. We loved your music Doug. Thank you for the gift. There must be a hell of a good concert going on in heaven right now. I’m sure Dad is watching it. RIP Doug.