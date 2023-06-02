“Doughnut Day Sonoma County”: 10 Creative Ideas to Observe National Doughnut Day in Sonoma County

National Doughnut Day: Celebrating a Delicious Piece of History

In 1938, the Salvation Army in Chicago came up with a brilliant idea: to celebrate doughnuts and honor the women who served them to soldiers during World War I. Thus, National Doughnut Day was born. These women, known as the Doughnut Lassies or Doughnut Girls, bravely cooked doughnuts on the front lines, providing soldiers with a sweet taste of home. Today, National Doughnut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June each year, with doughnut shops around the country offering deals and promotions.

Top Doughnut Shops in Sonoma County and Santa Rosa

If you’re looking for the best doughnuts in Sonoma County or Santa Rosa, here are some top picks:

Johnny Doughnuts

Known for their unique take on Cronuts (Crodoughs), Bismarks (jelly doughnuts), cinnamon rolls, wheat-free doughnuts, vegan doughnuts, and a variety of sprinkles.

Morning Ritual

This bakery offers a box of assorted vegan doughnuts that are baked rather than fried. They come in maple, cookie crumble, and matcha almond flavors. You can pick them up at Retrograde Roasters in Sebastopol.

Donuts & Bagel Cafe

This café is a local favorite, offering jelly doughnuts and doughnut holes that are said to be awesome. Currently, they only offer takeout.

Tan’s Donut

Known for their office-worthy doughnuts, Tan’s Donut is a must-try. Their buttermilk doughnut, a denser version of the glazed doughnut, is a local favorite.

The Jelly Donut

Open 24 hours, The Jelly Donut offers our favorite raspberry jelly doughnut, cake doughnuts, and a dozen doughnut holes for only $1.75. Currently, they only offer takeout.

Crystal’s Corner

If you want a burger with your doughnut, Crystal’s Corner is the place to go. They offer decent doughnuts and currently only have a takeout option.

Dirty Girl Donuts

Dirty Girl Donuts serves a strawberry custard filled doughnut topped with Swiss meringue buttercream and a strawberry that is a must-try. They are open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

Harvey’s Gourmet Mini Donuts

Harvey’s Gourmet Mini Donuts hosts weekly pop-ups where you can enjoy mini doughnuts made from scratch by Harvey himself.

Danish & Donuts

Crullers are a specialty at Danish & Donuts, along with yeasty doughnuts with sprinkles. They also offer takeout and delivery, with Boston cremes getting top billing.

Keny’s Donuts

A favorite since 1984, Keny’s Donuts is known for their classic doughnuts. According to one review, “This is not the hipster, organic doughnuts place… this is Sunday morning I want a good donut!”

Whether you’re a doughnut lover or simply want to celebrate a piece of history, National Doughnut Day is the perfect occasion to indulge in a delicious treat. Try out some of these top doughnut shops in Sonoma County and Santa Rosa and enjoy a sweet taste of home.

News Source : ROGER CORYELL

Source Link :10 ways to celebrate National Doughnut Day in Sonoma County/