doughnut shop, Yelp’s Top 100.: WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio: Local Donut Shop Ranked on Yelp’s Top 100 List

Centerville Celebrates National Donut Day with Bill’s Donut Shop Ranking

It’s National Donut Day and Yelp has just released its top 100 donut shops for 2023, with a Dayton-area donut shop making the list. Bill’s Donut Shop, located on N. Main Street in Centerville, ranked number 37 on the prestigious list. Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria in Eastlake also made the list, ranking at number 29. According to Yelp reviewers, if you want to go to the best donut shop in the country, you’ll have to travel to Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon in Rocklin, California.

Bill’s Donut Shop: A Dayton-Area Favorite

Bill’s Donut Shop has been a staple in the Dayton-area for over 60 years. The shop is known for its fresh, handmade donuts, made with high-quality ingredients. In fact, the shop is so popular that it often has lines out the door, especially on weekends.

Bill’s Donut Shop offers a wide variety of donuts, from classic glazed and chocolate frosted to more unique flavors like blueberry cake and maple bacon. The shop also offers seasonal donuts, such as pumpkin spice in the fall and peppermint during the holidays.

But it’s not just the donuts that keep customers coming back. Bill’s Donut Shop is also known for its friendly service and welcoming atmosphere. The shop has a retro feel, with vintage decor and a jukebox playing oldies in the background.

Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria: A Unique Combination

Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria is located in Eastlake, Ohio, and offers a unique combination of donuts and pizza. The shop is known for its creative donut flavors, such as s’mores and blueberry lemonade, as well as its traditional favorites like glazed and jelly-filled.

In addition to donuts, Biagio’s also offers pizza, subs, and salads. The shop has a casual atmosphere, with plenty of seating for customers to enjoy their food.

National Donut Day: A Celebration of Sweetness

National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday in June each year. The holiday was created to honor the work of the Salvation Army during World War I, when the organization provided donuts to soldiers on the front lines.

Today, National Donut Day is celebrated by donut shops and enthusiasts across the country. Many shops offer special deals and promotions, and some even give away free donuts.

Whether you prefer classic glazed or more adventurous flavors, National Donut Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in a sweet treat. And with shops like Bill’s Donut Shop and Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria in the Dayton-area, you don’t have to travel far to find the perfect donut.

The Best Donut Shops in the Country

If you’re looking for the best donut shop in the country, according to Yelp reviewers, you’ll have to travel to Rocklin, California. Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon was named the top donut shop in the country, with reviewers raving about its fresh, homemade donuts and friendly service.

Other donut shops that made the top 10 include:

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee in Costa Mesa, California

Blue Star Donuts in Portland, Oregon

Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon

Donut Bar in San Diego, California

Bob’s Donuts in San Francisco, California

Glazed and Infused in Chicago, Illinois

Doughnut Plant in New York, New York

Stan’s Donuts in Chicago, Illinois

Top Pot Doughnuts in Seattle, Washington

Whether you’re a fan of classic glazed or more unique flavors, there’s a donut shop out there for you. And with National Donut Day, there’s no better time to indulge in a sweet treat.

