Douglas Garrad Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Douglas Garrad, the founder of Hawford Lodge has Died .

We were greatly saddened today to hear of the death of Douglas Garrad, the founder of Hawford Lodge, now King’s Hawford, at the age of 95. Douglas gave us something special, a school with heart and a spirit of adventure. Mary Ann and family are in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/zIuwtLPJDV — King’s Hawford (@KingsHawford) March 3, 2021

We share with you the sad news today that the Founder of Hawford Lodge, now King’s Hawford, has passed away. Our thoughts are with the Garrad family at this time. We – alongside countless former pupils – will be always grateful for his leadership and vision. https://twitter.com/KingsHawford/status/1367056128144781316

