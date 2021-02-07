Douglas Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gospel Singer Douglas Miller has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Gospel Legend Douglas Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
earnestpugh Verified Sending prayers and oceans of love to the family & friends of Gospel Legend Douglas Miller who has ascended from earth to heaven. Rest In Peace, King
Saddened to hear of the passing of Gospel Great #DouglasMiller. My prayers are in abundance for his family & church family.
Us singing his song: Pass Me Not. pic.twitter.com/2RuiKOVOAt
— ZsaZsa (@Pretty_Siditty) February 6, 2021
I know I’m late but Douglas Miller died 😢.. I saw that on my tl and was just so shocked
— Bella Jet (@_StormyKnight) February 7, 2021
RIP: Dr. Douglas Miller, Singer, Songwriter, Choir Director https://t.co/6Zooap3PiG
— Bob Marovich (@journalofgospel) February 7, 2021
