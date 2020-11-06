Dovid Feinstein Death -Dead : Torah GIANT Rabbi Dovid Feinstein has Died at age 91 – Cause of Death Unknown.

Torah GIANT Rabbi Dovid Feinstein has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 on Twitter: “A Torah GIANT has fallen. Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, Rosh Yehsiva Tifereth Yerushalayim, and a leading Halachic authority in Orthodox Jewery has passed away at the age of 91. Funeral will be held after Shabbos.”

Tributes

Rabbi Dovid Feinstein has passed away on Friday afternoon, following a battle with COVID-19. He was 91 years old. pic.twitter.com/vnJhJ8rYR1 — VINnews (@VINNews) November 6, 2020

Heartbroken at news of passing of Rabbi Dovid Feinstein–Rosh HaYeshiva of Mesivtha Tifereth Jerusalem and Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah. Agudath Israel and the entire Orthodox community have benefited from his Torah wisdom and guidance for decades–the pain and loss overwhelm. pic.twitter.com/vq7e2RT0RF — Agudath Israel of America (@AgudahNews) November 6, 2020

what a tremendous loss for klal Yisroel. Reb Dovid Feinstein. I had the zechus to be with him for 12 straight hours 2 years ago and watch him pasken shailos and deal with issues and even see miracles from the rosh yeshva. Shabbos will be rough. — NYCPHOTOG (@nycphotog) November 6, 2020

With terrible pain, Klal Yisroel mourns the passing of the Posek Hador, Hagaon Rav Dovid Feinstein Z’TL, Rosh Yeshivah of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim, Senior member of Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah. Levaya details forthcoming… https://t.co/8ZZtyIlYpH — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) November 6, 2020