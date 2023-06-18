Downtown Asheville, NC Shooting – Active Shooter Incident

Breaking News: Active Shooter Incident in Downtown Asheville, NC

An active shooter incident has occurred in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The incident took place earlier today and law enforcement officials are currently on the scene.

Details are scarce at this time, but reports indicate that multiple shots were fired and there may be multiple casualties. The area has been cordoned off and residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the area until further notice.

The Asheville Police Department has issued a statement urging people to avoid the area and to stay indoors if they are nearby. They have also asked anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and speak with law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

