Doyle Brunson, the Godfather of Poker, has Passed Away.

The Passing of the Godfather of Poker, Doyle Brunson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Doyle Brunson, the legendary poker player known as the Godfather of Poker. Brunson died peacefully at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 88, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

A Legacy in Poker

Brunson was one of the most influential figures in the world of poker, with a career that spanned over six decades. He won ten World Series of Poker bracelets, including two Main Event titles in 1976 and 1977, and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

Brunson was also a successful author, with his book “Super/System” considered one of the most important poker books ever written. He was a regular on the poker circuit and was known for his calm demeanor and strategic play.

A Life Well-Lived

Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas in 1933 and grew up in a world of poverty and hardship. He learned to play poker from his father and began playing in underground games as a teenager.

He attended Hardin-Simmons University on a basketball scholarship but dropped out to pursue a career in poker. He moved to Las Vegas in the 1950s and began playing in the city’s underground poker scene.

Brunson’s career took off in the 1970s, when he won his first World Series of Poker bracelet. He went on to become one of the most successful and respected players in the game, earning the nickname “Texas Dolly” along the way.

Despite his success, Brunson remained humble and gracious throughout his life. He was known for his generosity and kindness, and often donated his winnings to charity.

A Loss for the Poker Community

The passing of Doyle Brunson is a great loss for the poker community. He was not only a great player but also a mentor and friend to many in the game.

Many of his fellow players and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Brunson, sharing stories and memories of their time with him.

“Doyle Brunson was a true legend and an inspiration to so many of us in the poker world,” said professional player Daniel Negreanu. “He will be deeply missed.”

Others remembered him as a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of poker players.

“Doyle Brunson was the original poker superstar, the one who put the game on the map,” said poker commentator Norman Chad. “His impact on the game of poker will be felt for generations to come.”

A Final Farewell

Doyle Brunson will be remembered not only for his achievements in poker but also for his kindness, generosity, and humble spirit. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and influence players for years to come.

Rest in peace, Texas Dolly. You will be missed.

