Doyle Brunson, the Legendary Poker Player, Passes Away at the Age of 89

Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89

Doyle Brunson, one of the most iconic and legendary figures in the world of professional poker, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Todd Brunson on Twitter.

The life and career of Doyle Brunson

Born in Longworth, Texas in 1933, Brunson started playing poker in his early twenties while serving in the Korean War. He honed his skills in underground games in Fort Worth and eventually moved to Las Vegas in the early 1960s to pursue a career in poker.

Brunson quickly established himself as one of the best poker players in the world, winning his first World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet in 1976. He went on to win nine more bracelets and became the first player to earn $1 million in tournament poker winnings.

Aside from his success at the WSOP, Brunson was also a regular in high-stakes cash games in Las Vegas, where he earned the nickname “Texas Dolly.” He was known for his aggressive style of play and his ability to read his opponents.

Brunson’s impact on the poker world

Brunson’s impact on the world of poker cannot be overstated. He was instrumental in popularizing Texas hold’em, which is now the most widely-played poker variant in the world. His book “Super/System,” which was first published in 1979, is considered one of the most important poker strategy books ever written.

Brunson was also a mentor to many of the biggest names in poker, including Phil Ivey, Daniel Negreanu, and Antonio Esfandiari. He was respected and admired by his peers and fans alike for his skill, his sportsmanship, and his generosity.

Tributes to Brunson

News of Brunson’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from the poker community and beyond. Many players have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Brunson.

Phil Hellmuth, who has won a record 15 WSOP bracelets, tweeted: “Doyle Brunson, a true legend in poker, has passed away. My words and tears can never suffice, but I will miss you Doyle and I will never forget the memories.”

Daniel Negreanu, who has won six WSOP bracelets, wrote: “Doyle made us all feel like family. He welcomed us into his home, gave us advice, and made us laugh. We will miss you dearly, but your legacy will live on forever.”

Even those outside the poker world have paid tribute to Brunson. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal tweeted: “Rest in peace to a true legend, Mr. Doyle Brunson. I’ve never had the pleasure of playing poker with you, but I’ve always admired your skill and your class.”

Brunson’s legacy

Brunson’s legacy in the world of poker is secure. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time, a true pioneer of the game, and a beloved figure in the poker community.

As the news of his death spreads, many players will no doubt be inspired to pick up a deck of cards and try to emulate the style and skill of Texas Dolly. And as long as people continue to play poker, Doyle Brunson’s legacy will live on.

