Doyle Brunson’s passing grieved by James Woods || #DoyleBrunson

James Woods Mourns the Death of Doyle Brunson

Doyle Brunson, one of the most iconic figures in the world of poker, passed away at the age of 87 on August 31, 2021. The news of his death has left the poker community in shock and mourning. Among those who have expressed their condolences is actor and avid poker player, James Woods.

Who was Doyle Brunson?

Doyle Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas in 1933. He began his career as a professional poker player in the 1950s and went on to achieve legendary status in the game. Brunson won the World Series of Poker Main Event in 1976 and 1977, and his book “Super/System” is considered one of the most influential poker strategy guides ever written. Brunson was also known for his personality and charisma, and was a beloved figure in the poker world.

James Woods’ Tribute

James Woods, who is known for his roles in films like “Once Upon a Time in America” and “Casino,” is also a well-known poker player. He has competed in several World Series of Poker events and is a regular on the celebrity poker circuit. Woods was a close friend of Brunson’s and has expressed his sadness at the news of his passing.

On Twitter, Woods shared a photo of himself and Brunson, along with the caption “RIP Doyle Brunson. The greatest poker player of all time. A genius of the game and a wonderful friend. I will miss you terribly.” The post was accompanied by the hashtag #DoyleBrunson, which has been used by many in the poker community to pay tribute to the legendary player.

In another tweet, Woods shared a video of Brunson playing poker and wrote, “Doyle Brunson taught me how to play poker. He was a mentor and a friend. He will be missed by so many.” Woods’ tribute to Brunson has been echoed by many other poker players and fans, who have shared their memories and condolences on social media.

Brunson’s Legacy

Doyle Brunson’s impact on the world of poker cannot be overstated. His two Main Event victories at the World Series of Poker helped to popularize the game and bring it to a wider audience. His book “Super/System” is still considered a must-read for serious poker players, and his contributions to the game have been recognized with numerous awards and honors.

Brunson was also known for his generosity and willingness to help other players improve their game. He was a mentor to many, including James Woods, and his legacy will live on in the countless players who were inspired by his skill and passion for the game.

A Final Goodbye

The poker community has lost one of its greatest ambassadors with the passing of Doyle Brunson. James Woods’ tribute to his friend and mentor is a testament to the impact that Brunson had on those who knew him. As the poker world mourns his loss, we can take comfort in the fact that Brunson’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence players for generations to come.

RIP Doyle Brunson. You will be missed.

