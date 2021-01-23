Doyle Sager Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doyle Sager, lead pastor at FBC in Jefferson City has Died .

Doyle Sager, lead pastor at FBC in Jefferson City has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are sad to hear of the passing of our former president Doyle Sager, lead pastor at FBC in Jefferson City. Please keep his family & the church in your prayers.

We are sad to hear of the passing of our former president Doyle Sager, lead pastor at FBC in Jefferson City. Please keep his family & the church in your prayers.

Here is a statement from Brian W. Ford, Churchnet executive director:

