By | January 23, 2021
0 Comment

Doyle Sager Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doyle Sager, lead pastor at FBC in Jefferson City has Died .

Doyle Sager, lead pastor at FBC in Jefferson City has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Churchnet @ChurchnetBGCM We are sad to hear of the passing of our former president Doyle Sager, lead pastor at FBC in Jefferson City. Please keep his family & the church in your prayers. Here is a statement from Brian W. Ford, Churchnet executive director: https://facebook.com/theChurchnet/posts/3970744636290762…

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

