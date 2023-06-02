Jordan Gaynor: 15-year-old victim of gun violence in Augusta, Georgia : At Least 55 Georgia Teens and Children Lost to Gun Violence in 2023, Including Jordan Gaynor, Brian Brown, Ja’quavious Lackey, Bre’Asia Powell, Monatvious Gunn, Dominque McKibbins, Jayden Tate, Derrick Putmon, Devon Mitchell, Jalen Curtis, Ayden King, Camera Anderson, Kelsey McDuffie, Calvin Anton McDowell, Ozias Gore, Jeremiah McCrae, Zaire Person, Jada Brown, Keshawn Davinel Hunt, Buddy Brown, and Joy Gray.

Gun violence has claimed the lives of at least 55 teenagers and children in Georgia this year, with many others injured by gunfire. The families of victims have expressed their grief and called for an end to gun violence. The latest victim was a 15-year-old boy from Augusta who was shot to death outside a convenience store. Other victims include a 17-year-old boy who was killed in Douglas County, a 19-year-old man who died during a domestic dispute in Covington, a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face in Cobb County, and a 16-year-old girl who was killed outside Benjamin E Mays High School. Police are still investigating some of the shootings and have arrested suspects in others.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

