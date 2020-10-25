Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk Death – Dead : Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk Death – Dead : Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

” Yusuf on Twitter: “This year has been full of loss, but today has been so hard. Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk was the best of us. A humble servant, leader, friend and doctor who made the lives of all he met better. Thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. May we be reunited somewhere better.”

Tributes 

Adnan Nasir wrote
I’m in shock. May Allah grant Abdulrahman Elbayouk jannatul firdows. What an amazing brother he was and truly a massive loss for the ummah. Please keep him and his family in your duas

MinahilSunflower wrote

Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk supervised my first ever venepuncture. It may seem miniscule, but to a nervous third year, his kindness and eagerness to take time out of his busy F1 schedule meant everything. I remember being in awe of his bedside manner and hoping I could emulate it.

