Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk Death – Dead : Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk Death

Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

Yusuf on Twitter: "This year has been full of loss, but today has been so hard. Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk was the best of us. A humble servant, leader, friend and doctor who made the lives of all he met better. Thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. May we be reunited somewhere better."

Tributes

Dr. AbdulRahman Elbayouk. May Allah SWT grant you the highest abode in Jannah, Dido.

May he raise you as Ahlul Qur'an and reunite us so we can practice Qur'an together again. I am still in shock and my mind still can't comprehend this grave loss to us all.

Abdulrahman always had a smile on his face & brought lightness to any room he was in. To the highest heavens inshaAllah Please donate if you are able to

Adnan Nasir wrote

I’m in shock. May Allah grant Abdulrahman Elbayouk jannatul firdows. What an amazing brother he was and truly a massive loss for the ummah. Please keep him and his family in your duas

Abdulrahman Elbayouk was the reason I attended this amazing conference & I will never forget how amazing he was, his death is such sad news & its slowly sinking in how much affect he had in the community, utterly heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his family in this hard time.

Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk (26) sadly returned to Allah. He worked actively with @askdoc1 @fosis @ManchesterISOC among many other organisations and was a role model for many. He will be missed and we will ensure to keep his legacy going. We pray for him and his family.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon Abdulrahman was such a kind soul never without a wide smile or crushing hug. May Allah SWT grant him Al Firdaws and his family sabrun jameel. Ameen

Ilyas Nagdee

MinahilSunflower wrote Dr Abdulrahman Elbayouk supervised my first ever venepuncture. It may seem miniscule, but to a nervous third year, his kindness and eagerness to take time out of his busy F1 schedule meant everything. I remember being in awe of his bedside manner and hoping I could emulate it.