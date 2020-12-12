Dr. Ahmad Jaber Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Ahmad Jaber, a remarkable Brooklynite has Died .
Dr. Ahmad Jaber, a remarkable Brooklynite has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Ahmad Jaber, a remarkable Brooklynite. This @bklyner obit draws on Dr. Jaber's oral history that he did as part of the #MuslimsinBK project @brooklynhistory. RIP Dr. Jaber. https://t.co/hka057LkVx
— Julie Golia (@JulieThePH) December 11, 2020
Julie Golia @JulieThePH Saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Ahmad Jaber, a remarkable Brooklynite. This @bklyner obit draws on Dr. Jaber’s oral history that he did as part of the #MuslimsinBK project @brooklynhistory . RIP Dr. Jaber.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.