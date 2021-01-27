Dr. Alan Dimick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Alan R. Dimick has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
Dr. Alan Dimick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Alan R. Dimick has Died .

Dr. Alan R. Dimick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

UAB Surgery @UABSurgery We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Alan R. Dimick, who was a champion of trauma care and established the UAB Burn Center. “He treated everyone the same care, respect and kindness…”

