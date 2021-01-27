Dr. Alan Dimick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Alan R. Dimick has Died .

Dr. Alan R. Dimick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Alan R. Dimick, who was a champion of trauma care and established the UAB Burn Center. "He treated everyone the same care, respect and kindness…" https://t.co/VH5EU8RyGd pic.twitter.com/HEj0Qwhl22 — UAB Surgery (@UABSurgery) January 27, 2021

UAB Surgery @UABSurgery We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Alan R. Dimick, who was a champion of trauma care and established the UAB Burn Center. “He treated everyone the same care, respect and kindness…”