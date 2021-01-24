Dr Aled Lloyd Davies Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Aled Lloyd Davies has Died .
Dr Aled Lloyd Davies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The National Library is saddened to learn that Dr Aled Lloyd Davies is no longer with us and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. His contribution to the social and cultural life of Wales was considerable and he will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/sunp1B2hy8
— Pedr ap Llwyd (@yrynadllwyd) January 24, 2021
Pedr ap Llwyd @yrynadllwyd The National Library is saddened to learn that Dr Aled Lloyd Davies is no longer with us and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. His contribution to the social and cultural life of Wales was considerable and he will be sorely missed.
