Dr. Alfonso Morales Death -Dead – Obituary : Alfonso Morales has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Alfonso Morales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

David Williams @kidtamagotchi Really sad to hear Dr. Alfonso Morales has passed away. He is one of my all-time favorite wrestling announcers! His over the top reactions to his fellow announcers or to the wrestlers always cracked me up! #RIP to a legend.

