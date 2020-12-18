Dr. Alfonso Morales Death -Dead – Obituary : Alfonso Morales has Died .
Dr. Alfonso Morales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Really sad to hear Dr. Alfonso Morales has passed away. He is one of my all-time favorite wrestling announcers! His over the top reactions to his fellow announcers or to the wrestlers always cracked me up! #RIP to a legend. 😢#QEPD #CMLL #AAA #LuchaLibre #wrestling #Tinieblas🤔 https://t.co/TunNWoOop4
— David Williams (@kidtamagotchi) December 18, 2020
