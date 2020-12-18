Dr. Alfonso Morales Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Alfonso Morales has Died .
Dr. Alfonso Morales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
✝️ #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide se une en oración por la irreparable pérdida de nuestro gran amigo Dr. Alfonso Morales. Icónico cronista deportivo y voz reconocida a nivel mundial de nuestra Lucha Libre. Enviamos fuerte abrazo y consuelo a familiares y amigos. pic.twitter.com/fzedeMKJsL
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) December 17, 2020
