Dr Amit Bansal booked for illegal dispensing of narcotic tablets

Dr. Amit Bansal (suspect) : Doctor Amit Bansal booked for illegal dispensing of narcotic tablets

A medical practitioner from the Sehaj drug de-addiction centre and hospital in Nakodar has been booked by the Jalandhar rural police for illegally dispensing 1.47 lakh burenorphine naxolene narcotic tablets. Dr Amit Bansal, the owner and licence holder of the centre, has been identified as the accused. The police have registered a case against him under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 465 (for making forged documents), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 201 (tampering of evidence), 381 (theft), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The complaint was received by the deputy commissioner office through the CM complaint portal on March 28, following which an inquiry committee was constituted under the deputy medical commissioner. The inquiry report submitted by the committee found no proof of return of 1.44 lakh of narcotic tablets named ‘Addnok’ to Rusan Pharma Limited, a difference of 1,000 such tablets in the stock register, 1,000 tablets of buprenorphine tablets ‘Buprisan-N’ missing, and 96 other narcotics tablets missing from the centre record.

The committee also found suspected signatures on 102 files which did not appear to be of the same person to whom the tablets were issued, and no signatures on 154 files created for ‘non-opioid users’. The FIR stated that there was prima facie evidence of illegal and unauthorised dispensing of tablets from the centre, manipulation, and forgery of signature in files, which amounted to violation of provisions of the NDPS Act. The district health department has written to its state headquarters to cancel the licence of the centre. Despite the former DC’s request for freezing of the centre’s portal credential, the centre continued to operate under the patronage of influential people.

Read Full story : Illegal dispensing of narcotics: Medical practitioner booked /

News Source : HT Correspondent

Narcotics abuse Medical malpractice Prescription drug fraud Illegal drug distribution Healthcare fraud and abuse