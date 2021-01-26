Dr. Andrew Brooks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Andrew Brooks, a @RutgersU Research Professor has Died .
Dr. Andrew Brooks, a @RutgersU Research Professor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Andrew Brooks, a @RutgersU Research Professor in the Department of Genetics.
In the early days of the pandemic, he led the development of the Rutgers #COVID19 diagnostic assay.
We cannot thank Andy enough for all he did across his career. pic.twitter.com/S6xI52iurS
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 25, 2021
