Dr. Andrew Brooks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Andrew Brooks, a @RutgersU Research Professor has Died .

Dr. Andrew Brooks, a @RutgersU Research Professor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Andrew Brooks, a @RutgersU Research Professor in the Department of Genetics. In the early days of the pandemic, he led the development of the Rutgers #COVID19 diagnostic assay. We cannot thank Andy enough for all he did across his career. pic.twitter.com/S6xI52iurS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 25, 2021

Governor Phil Murphy @GovMurphy Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Andrew Brooks, a @RutgersU Research Professor in the Department of Genetics. In the early days of the pandemic, he led the development of the Rutgers #COVID19 diagnostic assay. We cannot thank Andy enough for all he did across his career.