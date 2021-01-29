Dr. Andrew “Drew” Nichols Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Andrew “Drew” Nichols (Penn State, PhD, 2008) has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Dr. Andrew “Drew” Nichols (Penn State, PhD, 2008) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The CSHE Faculty & the entire HiEd Program community @PSU_CollegeOfEd @PSU_EdPolicy sends our sincere condolences upon the passing of Dr. Andrew "Drew" Nichols (Penn State, PhD, 2008) to his family, friends, and colleagues. He is remembered fondly by those who knew him.
— Penn State CSHE (@PennState_CSHE) January 29, 2021
