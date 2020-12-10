Dr. Anwar Saadat Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Anwar Saadat has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Anwar Saadat Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Anwar Saadat has Died .

Dr. Anwar Saadat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

PakiScience @PakiScience Its really heartbreaking to see the likes of Dr. Anwar Saadat go away. His services for the promotion of STEM in Pakistan will always remind us of him. May Allah keep him in his ‘Rahmat’.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.