Dr. Anwar Saadat Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Anwar Saadat has Died .
Dr. Anwar Saadat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Its really heartbreaking to see the likes of Dr. Anwar Saadat go away. His services for the promotion of STEM in Pakistan will always remind us of him. May Allah keep him in his ‘Rahmat’. @Saadatanwar @KSSPakistan pic.twitter.com/syitRGKwXr
— PakiScience (@PakiScience) December 8, 2020
