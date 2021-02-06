Dr. Arthur Nienhuis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Arthur Nienhuis has Died.

Dr. Arthur Nienhuis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

We are greatly saddened to share gene therapy pioneer Dr. Arthur Nienhuis, fourth director of St. Jude, has passed away at age 79. Under his leadership, the hospital grew exponentially in both size and scientific stature. Read about his life and legacy. https://t.co/H4nlxjQLIz pic.twitter.com/JhLbdMohqW

