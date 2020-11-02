Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh Death -Dead : Barry Flinchbaugh has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 2, 2020
0 Comment

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh Death -Dead : Barry Flinchbaugh has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“KS Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers on Twitter: “I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh. He was known far and wide as an esteemed economist and a remarkable Kansan. ”

Tributes 

mike wilson wrote
Sad to report that K State ag economist Barry Flinchbaugh has passed. Dr. Flinchbaugh was one of the great characters of our industry and a master ag policy expert. We were lucky enough to have him share his wisdom at this past January’s Farm Futures Business Summit.

Bradley Groves wrote
Just heard that the most memorable college professor I ever had passed away. He could hold your attention all day with nothing but a dry erase board. Rest In Peace Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh.

Ronnie D. Green wrote
Very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and colleague Barry Flinchbaugh. Ag has lost one of the greats in the ag economics & policy world. Master educator, thinker & advisor to Secretaries of Ag, Trade Ambassadors, & Presidents. Never could get him to wear red, though!

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh Death -Dead : Barry Flinchbaugh has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.