Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh Death -Dead : Barry Flinchbaugh has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“KS Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers on Twitter: “I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh. He was known far and wide as an esteemed economist and a remarkable Kansan. ”

I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh. He was known far and wide as an esteemed economist and a remarkable Kansan. https://t.co/B2ifqmLBRv — KS Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers (@LynnRogers4KS) November 2, 2020

Tributes

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh. KFB President Rich Felts reflects on Flinchbaugh’s service to ag policy, education and his rich history of creating future leaders. https://t.co/fvPevq6IPU — Kansas Farm Bureau (@KSFarmBureau) November 2, 2020

We are sad to announce Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh passed away this morning. Well-known for his contributions to U.S. ag policy, Dr. Flinchbaugh always had a great passion for teaching and his students. He will be deeply missed and leaves a hole in the AgEcon Dept that can’t be filled. pic.twitter.com/CS721HMoGT — K-State Ag Economics (@kstateagecon) November 2, 2020

If you attend Ag meetings, there’s a chance you’ve heard Barry Flinchbaugh speak and you likely remember him because he was memorable. The #agriculture #meetings circuit lost a good one today. RIP Barry Flinchbaugh. https://t.co/nzNu0BJAgC — Damian Mason (@DamianPMason) November 2, 2020

mike wilson wrote

Sad to report that K State ag economist Barry Flinchbaugh has passed. Dr. Flinchbaugh was one of the great characters of our industry and a master ag policy expert. We were lucky enough to have him share his wisdom at this past January’s Farm Futures Business Summit.

Bradley Groves wrote

Just heard that the most memorable college professor I ever had passed away. He could hold your attention all day with nothing but a dry erase board. Rest In Peace Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh. Ronnie D. Green wrote

Very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and colleague Barry Flinchbaugh. Ag has lost one of the greats in the ag economics & policy world. Master educator, thinker & advisor to Secretaries of Ag, Trade Ambassadors, & Presidents. Never could get him to wear red, though! When I started @kstateagecon, I had an office next to Barry Flinchbaugh. After teaching his ag policy class, he would hold court with the students who worked as his TAs. He’d give what was basically a second lecture on the political economy of US agriculture. I got to listen in. https://t.co/UVy5OAgqiO — Joe Janzen (@JosephJanzen) November 2, 2020