Dr Ben Cockcroft Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Ben Cockcroft has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021
Dr Ben Cockcroft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Kindwyn Hoge shared a link. 56m · Very sad news today Dr Ben Cockcroft tragically has passed away from a snowboarding accident in Washington this week. What a terrible loss to our community. He was our family doctor and it is so heartbreaking and devastating for the community. Here is a link to his memorial page and you can also write his wife and family and send them your condolences and kind words at Lindy Cockcroft P.O. Box 45 Seaside, Oregon 97138. Please keep his family and friends and coworkers in your prayers. I am also enclosing the letter from Providence in the comments as well. He will be greatly missed in our community and was a good doctor and a good person.
