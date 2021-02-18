Dr Ben Cockcroft Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Ben Cockcroft has Died.

Dr Ben Cockcroft has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Kindwyn Hoge shared a link. 56m · Very sad news today Dr Ben Cockcroft tragically has passed away from a snowboarding accident in Washington this week. What a terrible loss to our community. He was our family doctor and it is so heartbreaking and devastating for the community. Here is a link to his memorial page and you can also write his wife and family and send them your condolences and kind words at Lindy Cockcroft P.O. Box 45 Seaside, Oregon 97138. Please keep his family and friends and coworkers in your prayers. I am also enclosing the letter from Providence in the comments as well. He will be greatly missed in our community and was a good doctor and a good person.

Source: SEASIDE OREGON AND CLATSOP COUNTY BULLETIN BOARD! | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.