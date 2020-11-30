Dr. Bret Claybaugh Death –Dead-Obituaries : Bret Claybaugh has Died 

Our hearts are heavy today as we learn of the passing of one of founding supporters, Dr. Bret. The Claybaugh family has… Posted by Fox West Academy on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Sending prayers and love to the Claybaugh family. This is such a great loss in the Hortonville community.

This breaks my heart! I never once saw Brett without that infectious smile on his face. He will be dearly missed. Prayers of peace and comfort for Lori, Siri, Payton, and all of the Claybaugh family.

I honestly have no words. I can’t believe this. My sincere condolences to his family .

My heart is saddened. Dr. Brett has taken care of me for the past 3-4 years. Anyone who needed a dentist I referred them to him because he was so talented and kind. I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all those who knew him. This is a tremendous loss for the whole community.

Dr. Bret was truly a wonderful person. He was incredibly supportive of Fox West and just all around a super good guy. Prayers to his wife and kids.

Oh no! So sorry to hear this. His family and the entire community will miss this good natured gentle man.

I am in complete shock and my heart is broken for his family. He was a wonderful person and friend and will be missed by so many and the entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this most difficult time.

Omg Dr. Brett you will be so very missed. You made my kids want to go to the dentist. Jaxon loved telling you stories and laughing at your jokes. Arielle loved your jokes too. Our hearts and prayers go out to all his family, co-workers, friends and patients!

Our deepest sympathy to the Claybaugh family and the staff at Smiles by Design. Dr Bret was such a wonderful person and will be missed by many. Prayers for his family at this difficult time.

Bret was such a thoughtful and charismatic staple in the Hortonville community. It was hard not to walk away with a smile whenever you talked to him. He is leaving behind a truly wonderful legacy of a great man with a generous heart, and he will be missed by all who were blessed enough to know him.

I am so sorry to hear this. He will definitely be missed. There will be emptiness in the town for quit a while. My heart aches for the family. He was Lori’s rock. Hugs and prayers to the family. God bless and give you strength.

My family is very saddened over this! We are going to miss our appointments with Dr. Bret. My son loved racing the halls with his dentist