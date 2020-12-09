Dr. Brienne LeMay Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Brienne LeMay has Died in a tragic accident.

Dr. Brienne LeMay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets Yesterday at 3:23 PM · It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Dr. Brienne LeMay last night in a tragic accident. Dr. LeMay, 37, was a valued member of our team and an important part of the FCNMHP family for the past 5 years. As head of surgery, she touched so many animals — and people — with her work and her passion for our mission. Words cannot express our grief at this time. Our thoughts are with Dr. LeMay’s family and the many people in our community she touched with her work and friendship.

Cameron Moore wrote

This is a huge loss indeed. Dr. Lemay was such a bright young talent who helped so many. I am grateful for all she did to help our pets and our community over the years. Her work family and all of us in animal welfare will miss her greatly.

Leigh Burdett wrote

Sounds like she was an Angel on earth for our pet community. Hugs and prayers to her family and all at FCNMHP.