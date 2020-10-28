Dr Bruce Reid Death – Dead : Dr Bruce Reid Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Dr Bruce Reid has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“BlackNRedSox on Twitter: “I don’t think there’s a bloke that bled red and black more than Dr Bruce Reid. He was a clubman through and through and synonymous with the glory years at Windy Hill. Condolences to his friends, family and to everyone at @essendonfc whose lives and careers benefited from his care” ”

Tributes

Dr Bruce Reid was a legend at Essendon. Vale Bruce, Doc. 😥❤🖤 https://t.co/OrwlY0pNIR — Rhonda Gwyther (@rfgwyther) October 28, 2020

Bruce Reid was such a lovely person. When I first graduated, in 1981, I worked in Whittlesea next to his medical practice that he had with Ian Reynolds. They had just begun their journey at Essendon with Kevin Sheedy. He was always a kind and empathetic doctor. Vale Bruce. — Rhonda Gwyther (@rfgwyther) October 28, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of respected Elder Dr Bruce Reid. He will be remembered by many for his care & kindness. On behalf of Longy, The Long Walk Board & staff we pass on our sincere condolences to his family, friends and the @essendonfc family. ❤️🖤 https://t.co/fnK1cBSX2O — The Long Walk (@TheLongWalkOz) October 28, 2020

Sending love and well wishes to the family of former @essendonfc club doctor, Bruce Reid; who recently lost his battle with cancer. Three decades of service.

Loved by many, respected by all. What an absolute champion #RIPBruceReid — RoOSTA-Coach (@Ro0STA) October 28, 2020

So very sad to see news of Dr Bruce Reid’s death. A man of immense character, compassion and true dedication to his calling, he was also funny and cheeky and always called things as he saw them. Our family GP for many years, so caring & generous with his time. A true legend. 💔 — Julie D (@juliedan3126) October 28, 2020