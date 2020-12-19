Dr. Carol Brown Death -Obituary – Dead : Dr. Carol B. Brown has Died .
Dr. Carol B. Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Katie Anderson 21 hrs · RIP Dr. Carol B. Brown. You were such an inspiration and guiding light for so many in a multitude of ways. I love you and will forever be grateful for how you helped change my life for the better.
Tributes
Don Bino wrote
It is such a sad tragic thing that happened, I met Carol at the 12 step house as a resident almost 11 years ago. Such a good soul and person.
