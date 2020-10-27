Dr. Chaniece Wallace Death – Dead : Chaniece Wallace Obituary : Pediatrician During Childbirth, See cause of Death.
Her death was confirmed by Adam B. Hill, M.D. in a statement posted on social media.
Utter shock & sadness to lose one of our chief residents during childbirth this past weekend. Please consider donating to baby Charlotte & Anthony as they grieve the loss of a mother & wife in Dr. Chaniece Wallace.
Cause of Death
Dr. Wallace suffered from a condition in pregnancy called Preeclampsia (3 main symptoms are 1. High blood pressure 2. Swelling of the hands and feet 3. Protein in the urine), according to a statement posted on Facebook by by Chantel Hale
This is Dr. Chaniece Wallace she was a Pediatrician and a new mother but her daughter will never get to meet her….You see Dr. Wallace suffered from a condition in pregnancy called Preeclampsia (3 main symptoms are 1. High blood pressure 2. Swelling of the hands and feet 3. Protein in the urine) Although she was a well trained physician with all her medical knowledge she was still a black women having a baby and this is what racism in healthcare looks like..why did no one listen to her we should not be dying from a well known and treatable condition in pregnancy. The likelihood of death for black women in childbirth is 5.2 times more than their white counterpart (CDC, 2020) I pray for and work towards better outcomes in our community. I’m bothered by this because she was caring for others in need and did not get that in return…let’s start understanding we have to advocate for our healthcare OUR LIVES LITERALLY DEPEND ON IT!
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Dr. Chaniece Wallace was a Pediatric Chief Resident at Indiana School of Medicine.
She died in childbirth.
In the US, maternal & infant mortality for Black Women & babies is ~3x that of non-Black women.
Childbirth isn’t safe for Black Women in America.
This is crushing.😞 https://t.co/5V4u0Af895
— Shawnté #BLM James, MD 😷 (@ShawnteJamesMD) October 26, 2020
