Dr. Chris Jennen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Chris Jennen has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @MN_MentalHealth: @NorthFamilyMed We were devastated to learn of the loss Dr. Jennen. We offer a free mental health support program for healthcare professionals. Please connect with us at http://mnmha.org if you need help.Read More

TW: suicide

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that last month we lost one of our interns, Dr. Chris Jennen, to suicide. This is a tremendous loss for his family, friends, our program, and medical community As much as we work to support, celebrate, and closely 1/6 — UMN North Memorial Family Medicine Residency (@NorthFamilyMed) February 24, 2021



