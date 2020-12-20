Dr. Chuck Ellinger Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Chuck Ellinger has Died .

Dr. Chuck Ellinger Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Chuck Ellinger has Died .

Dr. Chuck Ellinger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Oscar Combs @wildcatnews Saddened to hear of passing of Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Sr. who died peacefully at his home today. He was 86, once served as a city councilman & also on UK Athletics Board. He was a retired professor at UK School of Dentistry. He & his wife, Janet, owned Rogers Restaurant for years.

