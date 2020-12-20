Dr. Chuck Ellinger Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Chuck Ellinger has Died .
Dr. Chuck Ellinger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Saddened to hear of passing of Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Sr. who died peacefully at his home today. He was 86, once served as a city councilman & also on UK Athletics Board. He was a retired professor at UK School of Dentistry. He & his wife, Janet, owned Rogers Restaurant for years. pic.twitter.com/BtBWhUmGw9
— Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) December 20, 2020
