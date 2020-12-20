Dr. Chuck Ellinger Death -Dead – Obituary : former Lexington City Councilman and longtime professor at the UK School of Dentistry Dr. Chuck Ellinger has Died .

We’ve confirmed that former Lexington City Councilman and longtime professor at the UK School of Dentistry Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Senior has died.

The respected Ellinger educated many dentists working in Kentucky and beyond and was elected to council several times. — Bill Bryant (@kynewsmakers) December 19, 2020

