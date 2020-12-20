Dr. Chuck Ellinger Death -Dead – Obituary : former Lexington City Councilman and longtime professor at the UK School of Dentistry Dr. Chuck Ellinger has Died .
former Lexington City Councilman and longtime professor at the UK School of Dentistry Dr. Chuck Ellinger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
We’ve confirmed that former Lexington City Councilman and longtime professor at the UK School of Dentistry Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Senior has died.
The respected Ellinger educated many dentists working in Kentucky and beyond and was elected to council several times.
— Bill Bryant (@kynewsmakers) December 19, 2020
Bill Bryant @kynewsmakers We’ve confirmed that former Lexington City Councilman and longtime professor at the UK School of Dentistry Dr. Chuck Ellinger, Senior has died. The respected Ellinger educated many dentists working in Kentucky and beyond and was elected to council several times.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.