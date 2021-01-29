Dr. Constance Isherwood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Allard Law’s oldest graduates, Dr. Constance Isherwood has Died .
Trailblazing lawyer and one of Allard Law's oldest graduates, Dr. Constance Isherwood, QC has passed away at the age of 101. She was one the first woman law graduates to win the Law Society Gold Medal. https://t.co/GlePS5uPjL pic.twitter.com/ftj2AVnkeV
— Allard School of Law (@AllardLaw) January 29, 2021
