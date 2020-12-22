Dr. Corstiaan Brass Death -Obituary – Dead : Dr. Corstiaan Brass has Died .

Jennifer George Walsh 8 hrs · When I was a young resident working a month of nights, I asked Dr. Corstiaan Brass, “Why do you round in the middle of the night?” (He always rounded on patients starting around 3am) His answer, “I get more hours out of every day this way, gives me more life to live.” When I went into hospital practice, I followed his lead and always started my rounds in the early pre-dawn hours. I don’t know that he ever knew that he inspired me. He was a brilliant physician. His specialty was Infectious Disease, but his real talent was seeing the whole patient and the whole picture. He’d make the diagnosis when nobody else could. I’m glad he lived all those “extra” hours, because now covid has taken him from us. The Buffalo medical community mourns an enormous loss. Rest In Peace, Dr. Brass.

OMG! This saddens me immensely! I worked with him at BGH when I was a pharmacy resident. I always wondered why he worked odd hours. He was brilliant, down to earth, and kind. He worked with the pharmacists like a team… and I remember his ID catch phrase: “Got pus? Call us!”

My goodness, I am seeing so many docs and other medical professionals laud this amazing man. I am truly sorry for your loss. And I am sorry for all of us, to have lost such a remarkable man.

Oh my goodness. Such a loss to our community. He literally saved my fathers life when he had a blood infection. He was a brillant and kind soul. Even saw my Dad at Suburban.

So sad. He was such a great guy and you’re right, he looked at the person, not the disease. He helped so many people…

I read his obituary. Good lord, he is my age. So very very sad. Did he catch it on the job? He was someone who made such a huge difference in this world. But…..gone too soon. So so sorry. All these comments from people who knew him and all his good work. Thank God for people like Dr. Brass.

A friend of mine (a current patient of his) is devastated by his loss. It sounds like he was an excellent doctor and a very good man. I’m sorry.

Never met a patient who didn’t love him. So committed to his pts, even home visits to those who couldn’t get out. Huge loss to the community. Sending prayers out to his family.

No…I can’t believe it! I am sooo saddened by this. A few years ago, after his stroke I sent him a collection of infectious disease stuffies … spirochetes, mrsa etc. He called to thank me and told me it gave him a good laugh. I had the opportunity to work with him at Gowanda when he was doing video wound visits at my nursing home and years ago we travelled together to Edmonton, Alberta for a wound conference and tour of the acticoat facility. We were the only ones who went out at night and spent one night at a sports bar talking about life till 2 am. He will be missed.

He used to say he rounded early so he could be with his family for dinner because he missed too much with his his first wife and kids

I had the privilege to round with him at Garden Gate for a brief period. What a brilliant mind and even more wonderful bedside manner. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.