Dr. David Jenkins Death – Obituary : It is with a heavy heart we report Dr. David Jenkins passed away. Dr. Jenkins always answered the call for help from wastewater …

It is with a heavy heart we report Dr. David Jenkins passed away. Dr. Jenkins always answered the call for help from wastewater operators and we are forever grateful for his kind and generous contributions. https://bit.ly/3l621tv @Cal_Engineer @UCBerkeley @WEForg @ReNUWIt



