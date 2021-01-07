Dr David McMaster Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :local paediatrician Dr David McMaster has Died .

local paediatrician Dr David McMaster has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Kindly Move Physiotherapy 19 hrs · I have been very hesitant to share this until a formal release had been made. I am deeply saddened by the devastating news that local paediatrician Dr David McMaster passed away over the weekend. He was committed to ensuring the children and families he cared for had access to the very best supports, therapies and treatment possible. His huge genuine heart and clinical expertise will be so very missed by his colleagues and the many children and families he has cared for over the years. I can only imagine the loss being felt by those closest to him. I honour his profoundly important work and contribution to the quality of life of so many.

Source: (20+) Kindly Move Physiotherapy – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Lynn Lazer wrote

Thanks Helen . Such sad 😢 news . I was devastated like so many families . Thanks for your beautiful tribute to such a compassionate and unique man .

Meredith Baylis wrote

Oh my gosh this is such sad news. What beautiful words Helen. May he rest in peace. 💜

Emily Wailes wrote

So sorry to hear this, Helen. Dr McMaster was so kind, caring, and despite his wealth of expertise he never made anyone feel inadequate, he valued everyone’s contribution – especially the young people and families he treated. Oh I am so sad to hear this xx

Meg Free wrote

Beautiful words Helen. Just heart breaking. He set the bar so high with his expertise, compassion and dedication to his work. He will be so missed.

Nikki Milne wrote

Beautiful words Helen. It is absolutely heart breaking to loose this amazing, caring, kind man. I trusted no other Doctor like I trusted David with my kids. He was an amazing colleague and a beautiful friend. Devastated!