Dr. David Noakes Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. David Noakes has Died .
Dr. David Noakes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart that we let people know that Dr. David Noakes passed away last week. While the fisheries community and @OregonState have lost a friend and colleague, his legacy will live on. Read more and share your thoughts at: https://t.co/qA3DAYlyNy
— Oregon AFS (@OregonAFS) December 9, 2020
Oregon AFS @OregonAFS It is with a heavy heart that we let people know that Dr. David Noakes passed away last week. While the fisheries community and @OregonState have lost a friend and colleague, his legacy will live on. Read more and share your thoughts at:
