Dr. Dennis Mileti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Dennis Mileti has Died .

By | February 1, 2021
0 Comment

Dr. Dennis Mileti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Dennis Mileti has Died .

 Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

Dr. Dennis Mileti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

Dr. Samantha Montano @SamLMontano Just learned that Dr. Dennis Mileti passed away yesterday due to COVID. His work radiates through disaster research and emergency management.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.