Dr Don Beach Tarleton State University : Discover Dr Don Beach: The Innovative Head of Tarleton State University

Dr Don Beach: A Forward-Thinking Leader Shaping Tarleton State University’s Future

Tarleton State University: A History of Quality Higher Education

Tarleton State University, located in Stephenville, Texas, has been providing quality higher education for over 100 years. As one of the fastest-growing institutions in Texas, many are curious about the leader behind its success, Dr. Don Beach.

Dr. Don Beach’s Leadership

As the 16th president of Tarleton State University, Dr. Don Beach arrived on March 1, 2019. With executive roles at several universities across the United States, including Vice President of Student Affairs at Florida International University, Dr. Beach has preached the importance of student success and strives to create an environment where students can thrive.

Student-Centered Initiatives

Since Dr. Beach’s arrival, Tarleton State University has implemented various student-centered initiatives to emphasize its commitment to student success. One such initiative is the “Tarleton Texan Tour,” where Dr. Beach and other university leaders visit all of the university’s extended campuses to discuss with faculty and staff ways to improve the university.

The “Two-Year Tuition Lock Guarantee” program is another initiative put in place to provide financial certainty to students. Eligible students who enroll for the first two years are guaranteed that their tuition and fees will not increase for the duration of their four-year degree.

Investments in Academics and Infrastructure

Under Dr. Beach’s leadership, the university has made strategic investments in its academic programs, faculty, and infrastructure. These investments support academic excellence, research, and innovation across all levels of education.

Focus on Student Wellness

As the first president to oversee the development of a student wellness program, Dr. Beach worked closely with the university’s student government and health and wellness experts to create a comprehensive plan for student health and wellness. This plan includes everything from mental health resources to exercise programs and nutrition counseling.

The Future of Tarleton State University

Dr. Don Beach’s vision for Tarleton State University emphasizes student success, academic excellence, and forward-thinking initiatives. Under his leadership, Tarleton State University is on a path to become one of the most respected and successful universities in the United States.