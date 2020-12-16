Dr. Don Folwer Death -Dead – Obituary : Former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Don Fowler has Died .

Dr. Don Folwer Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Don Folwer has Died .

Dr. Don Folwer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Tyler Swain Mitchell @TSMforSC Very saddened to hear the passing of Dr. Don Folwer. Spoke to him when he was a guest speaker for my public policy class taught by his friend Mayor Joe Riley earlier this year and in the spring when I asked for his support when I ran as a Biden Delegate candidate. #scpol

