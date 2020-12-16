Dr. Don Folwer Death -Dead – Obituary : Former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Don Fowler has Died .

Dr. Don Folwer Death -Dead – Obituary : Dr. Don Folwer has Died .
Dr. Don Folwer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Very saddened to hear the passing of Dr. Don Folwer. Spoke to him when he was a guest speaker for my public policy class taught by his friend Mayor Joe Riley earlier this year and in the spring when I asked for his support when I ran as a Biden Delegate candidate. #scpol
— Tyler Swain Mitchell (@TSMforSC) December 16, 2020
Tyler Swain Mitchell @TSMforSC Very saddened to hear the passing of Dr. Don Folwer. Spoke to him when he was a guest speaker for my public policy class taught by his friend Mayor Joe Riley earlier this year and in the spring when I asked for his support when I ran as a Biden Delegate candidate. #scpol
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.