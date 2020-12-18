Dr. Francisco Parra Death -Dead – Obituary : former OPEC SG, HE Dr. Francisco R. Parra has Died .
former OPEC SG, HE Dr. Francisco R. Parra has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
The OPEC Secretariat, led by #OPEC SG #HEMohammadBarkindo, offers its heartfelt and sincerest condolences on the sad passing of former OPEC SG, HE Dr. Francisco R. Parra. Dr. Parra served as the 5th OPEC SG in 1968. pic.twitter.com/rR2gS0PNHE
— OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) December 18, 2020
OPEC @OPECSecretariat The OPEC Secretariat, led by #OPEC SG #HEMohammadBarkindo, offers its heartfelt and sincerest condolences on the sad passing of former OPEC SG, HE Dr. Francisco R. Parra. Dr. Parra served as the 5th OPEC SG in 1968.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.