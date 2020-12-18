Dr. Francisco Parra Death -Dead – Obituary : former OPEC SG, HE Dr. Francisco R. Parra has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
former OPEC SG, HE Dr. Francisco R. Parra has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

OPEC @OPECSecretariat The OPEC Secretariat, led by #OPEC SG #HEMohammadBarkindo, offers its heartfelt and sincerest condolences on the sad passing of former OPEC SG, HE Dr. Francisco R. Parra. Dr. Parra served as the 5th OPEC SG in 1968.

