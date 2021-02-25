Dr. Frank Suarez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Illustrious researcher and specialist in metabolism and obesity Frank Suarez has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021
Illustrious researcher and specialist in metabolism and obesity Frank Suarez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.
Frank Suárez is with Sandra Aquino and Ed Yld. 3h · Today the Puerto Rican people and the Latin American community in the world suffer the loss of illustrious researcher and specialist in metabolism and obesity Frank Suarez at age 71 Frank leaves us very soon without his awesomeness and greatness that was characterized by carrying his message of health improvement in simple and easy words so that all kinds of people could improve their metabolism and their overall quality of life. Throughout his career in metabolism and overweight over 20 years, Frank helped millions of Hispanic Speakers around the world through his MetabolismTV channel, his NaturalSlim brand and books. With his simple and clear lessons, Frank helped thousands of people in diabetes control projects in countries like Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cura çao and success stories of health improvements rain daily through their social media. Frank has left a legacy of health and wellness to humanity that will be with us forever. Thousands of episodes, hundreds of thousands of written words and millions of people help are the undisputed evidence of the greatness of this one and only being. Frank Suarez, you will be greatly missed.
Source: (6) Frank Suárez – Posts | Facebook
Maria Huizi
We didn’t expect you to leave us so soon, it’s a regrettable loss, a human being in all his expression of the word sharing his knowledge to improve our health and now you go, my most sincere condolences to his family, fly high sr. Frank.
Lupita Galindo
Excellent legacy leaving Frank Suarez in the world. This one will never go away, he will always be alive through every teaching given and every life transformed. God bless your family tremendously! Rest in peace.
Magalys Diaz Breijo
It’s something amazing, so good that Frank Suarez looked, it’s an irreparable loss, God take him to his holy Glory.. My deepest condolences to his family.
Gisella A. Yarmas
OMG!!! What a sad news , we know about his legacy and impressive intelligence since forever, I didn’t expect this unfortunate news. May our Lord welcome you in your great kingdom, Frank Suárez rest in peace, you leave enormous sadness in the hearts of millions of followers, we will always admire and thank you for your teachings and feel alive through the videos you leave us. My condolences to his family .
Yul Nahir DC
What sad news! My heart hurts to hear that a being so great has departed to dwell with the Lord so quickly! Thank you Frank Suarez for all the advice you leave us and for all the knowledge you provided! Strength for all the family and fans. May he rest in peace! .
Maru Solana
What a shame to find this unfortunate news
Light to you Frank Suarez on your journey back home
Let all the light and love you shared with us be the torch that lights your way
I wish peace and comfort for your family
from Mexico.
Susana Vazquez
What a shame you’re already gone dear Frank Suarez.! Thank you for all the knowledge you leave us, that valuable legacy of health and well-being. Fly high Frank to. the stars!
Graciela Diaz
What a shame, the great contribution he gave to society is undisputed. Only this year I discovered your page and I found it so interesting every video I raised… may you rest in peace Dr.
Roxana Madelen Yanac Tarazona
It can’t be how this could happen to this excellent doctor and person… How sad this news you leave us a great legacy my dear doctor thank you for everything you contributed to improve our health.. My deepest condolences to your family and followers.. God accept you in his holy glory…
Natalia Del Pilar
I was in shock, this gentleman was a genius very easily kept you aware of medical advances and research worldwide, rest in peace Frank Suarez and Thank you
Marlene Jimena Vivallo Torres
Sad news… hard to believe.. his legacy will continue through his books and videos but will not be the same…. my condolences from Chile to his family and friends.. very unfortunate lost.
