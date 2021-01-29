Dr Gamal Osman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Gamal Osman has Died .

Dr Gamal Osman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

Birmingham doctor who told colleagues 'this isn’t a time for cowards’ dies from Covid-19

Dr Gamal Osman, affectionately known as Ozzy, left Birmingham for Bristol and headed up the coronavirus pandemic response at Southmead Hospitalhttps://t.co/5onctgyKoF — Muslim Inspire (@MuslimInspire_) January 29, 2021

