Dr Gamal Osman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Gamal Osman has Died .
Dr Gamal Osman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Birmingham doctor who told colleagues 'this isn’t a time for cowards’ dies from Covid-19
Dr Gamal Osman, affectionately known as Ozzy, left Birmingham for Bristol and headed up the coronavirus pandemic response at Southmead Hospitalhttps://t.co/5onctgyKoF
— Muslim Inspire (@MuslimInspire_) January 29, 2021
