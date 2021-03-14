Dr. Gerond Husi Death – Obituary : RT @ilirmetazyrtar: Very sad news the premature passing of Dr. Gerond Husi, prominent personality of Albanian🇦🇱 medicine who los…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @ilirmetazyrtar: Very sad news the premature passing of Dr. Gerond Husi, prominent personality of Albanian🇦🇱 medicine who lost the battle with #COVID19. I express my deepest condolences to the Husi family, colleagues and friends for this heavy loss. May he rest in the peace he deserves! 🙏



